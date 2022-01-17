Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to C$105.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Linamar stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. Linamar has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

