LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SCD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.78. 7,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,940. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

