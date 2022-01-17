loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $401,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $406,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

