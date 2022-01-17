Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Update

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

LKHLY stock remained flat at $$13.99 during midday trading on Friday. Lonking has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

