Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.46% of Fulcrum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULC opened at $13.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

