Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 142,871 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 142,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Infosys by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 302,533 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,974,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,691,000 after acquiring an additional 491,920 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

