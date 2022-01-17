Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.01 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $110,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

