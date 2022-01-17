Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 26,900 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMMR. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immersion by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 159,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock worth $8,385,989. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

