Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $96,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BIO opened at $628.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $734.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $743.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.