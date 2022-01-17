Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $5.85 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

BROS opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13. Dutch Bros Inc has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.