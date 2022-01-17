Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 203,751 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 139,046 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VRA. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of VRA opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

