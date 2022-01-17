Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,869 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

