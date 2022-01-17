Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $28.74 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

