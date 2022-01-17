Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $14,255,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honest alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

Several brokerages recently commented on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.