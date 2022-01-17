Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,754 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

KOD stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.06.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

