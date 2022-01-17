Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $306.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.