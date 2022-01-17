Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 110.6% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 319.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,113,000 after buying an additional 27,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $227.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

