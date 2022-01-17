Lotto (LOTTO) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Lotto has a market cap of $18.87 million and $235.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.