Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN opened at $60.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock worth $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.