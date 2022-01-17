Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.85.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $156.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.69 and its 200 day moving average is $295.48. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $147.67 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

