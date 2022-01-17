Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,718 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 492,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,542,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 40.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 391,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 117,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

CGNX stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

