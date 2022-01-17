Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $654,000 Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
Shares of ACHC stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
