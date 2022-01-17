Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,593 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $76.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

