Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

