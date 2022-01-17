Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 380,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after buying an additional 289,690 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after buying an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

