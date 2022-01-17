Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

