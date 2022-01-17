Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22,570.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 270,848 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,530,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,138.3% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 391,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 78,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,435,000.

Shares of AVEM opened at $64.67 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.

