Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $550.79 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $634.61 and its 200 day moving average is $578.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

