Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to announce sales of $334.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the lowest is $329.50 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.23 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 183.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 859,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,428 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

