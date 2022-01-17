Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Short Interest Update

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTENY stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

