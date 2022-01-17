Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Short Interest Update

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MTENY stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.