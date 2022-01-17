MakiSwap (MAKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $306,758.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $306,758.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00062146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.07664655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.97 or 0.99817209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007874 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

