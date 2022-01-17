Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.13.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. 104,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

