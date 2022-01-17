Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $19.47 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

