Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,216,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.50% of Marathon Petroleum worth $198,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.74. 7,237,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

