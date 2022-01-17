Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.16. 799,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.