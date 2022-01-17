Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.01. 4,731,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,200. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

