Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,539,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 581,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,510. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.