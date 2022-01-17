Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,130. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79.

