Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.3% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $131,154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.70.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.64. 798,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.