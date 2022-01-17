MarketPeak Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

