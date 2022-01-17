Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given New 275.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from 265.00 to 275.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.16 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

