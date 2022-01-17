Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $161.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

