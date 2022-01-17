Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 17,852 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $89,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $49.61 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

