Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 82,499 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $99,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of TWNK opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.