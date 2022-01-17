Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $64,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,117,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $109.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

