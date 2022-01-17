Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,431,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 409,964 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $77,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 180,351 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 569,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.24, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -820.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

