Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $72.51 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,293,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,946 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $72,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

