Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $8.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 287,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.04. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.