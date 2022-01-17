McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.71 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.03. The firm has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.