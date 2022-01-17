Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF traded down 0.00 on Monday, reaching 0.76. The company had a trading volume of 241,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,270. Medaro Mining has a 52-week low of 0.32 and a 52-week high of 1.81.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

