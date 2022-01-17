Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF traded down 0.00 on Monday, reaching 0.76. The company had a trading volume of 241,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,270. Medaro Mining has a 52-week low of 0.32 and a 52-week high of 1.81.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
